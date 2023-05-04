GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) will be increasing its monitoring for signs of impaired driving as well as checking for the use of seatbelts during Cinco de Mayo.

A release from the GBPD states that the expanded patrol will not hesitate to arrest anyone suspected of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) during the overnight ‘alcohol enforcement’ on May 5.

Just like Independence Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and New Year’s, people like to celebrate on Cinco de Mayo and as a result, we tend to see an increase in alcohol-related traffic violations. So, if you’re planning to meet friends after work or attend a party, please also take the time to plan for a safe ride home. Lieutenant Tom Buchmann, Green Bay Police Department

The increased enforcement will be held on:

Alcohol enforcement Friday, May 5 – Saturday, May 6 11:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m.

Click It or Ticket patrol Friday, May 5 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.



This initiative is funded with the use of a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).