‘We want to give back to our communities’, Fox Valley retirement communities host food drive

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Local retirement communities are starting the new year out by giving back to those in need.

Moments Hospice started a food drive Monday as a way to give back to those who took care of them during the pandemic.

With the help of other Fox Valley nursing and retirement homes, they are hoping to fill up a trailer to be delivered throughout the area to those pantries who need to stock their shelves.

Dana Anderson, Hospice Care Consultant with Moments Hospice says they’ve been seeing a shortage in pantries throughout the nation, “We wanted to give back to our communities and we know there is a national shortage at our local pantries due to the pandemic, that’s been going on and we thought what better way to partner with local retirement communities to give back.”

The event, ‘Pack the Trailer’ will continue to travel throughout the Fox Valley throughout the week if you’d like to help in the cause.