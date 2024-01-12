GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to the snowstorm that has already begun to blanket parts of northeast Wisconsin, several school districts made the decision to let students out early to allow families the chance to get home safely.

“The weather can be unpredictable, so you never really know what to expect,” said Tony Varga, a Green Bay resident. “I trust that they know what they’re doing.”

Varga said that because of the pro-activeness of the district and their schools, he was able to plan around the early release.

“We were prepared for it,” stated Varga. “They gave us a lot of notifications this morning, and we kind of watched the weather this morning to make sure we knew what was going on.”

Tony told Local 5’s Samantha Petters that a positive to the early release is being able to take advantage of the extra time with his daughter.

“I’m looking forward to getting to spend some time with my daughter,” said Varga.