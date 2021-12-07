We Will Never Forget: Local veterans honor Pearl Harbor victims

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Todays marks the 80th Anniversary of the Pearl Harbor Attack. Local veterans gathered to honor the day at the Elks Lodge.

The ceremony began at 7:55 a.m, over 20 veterans participated in the festivities. Mary Kolar, Secretary of Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs was the guest speaker for the event. Kolar said it’s important we continue to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. 56 veterans from Wisconsin were killed during the Pearl Harbor attack.

The ceremony opened with narration by AMVETS Post 7 Chaplin, Mike Hert. He detailed the events that happened on December 7th, 1941. The veteran organization is one of the few in Northeast Wisconsin to still host a ceremony on this day.

Former American Idol singer, Franki Moscato also participated in the festivities. The event ended with a rifle salute. Those who attended the event said these days are emotional for them, but they are grateful to honor those who are no longer with us.