“We won’t get out to Alaska probably so this is the next best thing,” Sled dogs big hit in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-You’ve heard of the dog days of summer, but in Appleton on Saturday afternoon it looked more like the dog days of winter.

That’s because some huskies were visiting for some dog sledding. It’s an experience some of the riders say they never expected to have in Northeast Wisconsin.

“We won’t get out to Alaska probably so this is the next best thing,” says Tami Klauer who took a dog sled ride with her son Quincy.

This is the first time both Tami and Quincy have ever been on a dog sled ride. Both gave positive reviews after their sled ride finished up.

The man who brought the dog sledding to Appleton is Jim Feyen. He is the owner of the Siberian Outpost in Malone where he raises huskies and trains them to pull the sleds.

He has 18 dogs and brought 12 of them to Bubolz Nature Preserve in Appleton for some dog sledding this weekend. All of the dogs are rescues and Feyen trains them to work as a team to pull the sleds.

“They might be Siberian Russians from Russia but I’m a stubborn German so I’m going to win the battle,” says Feyen.

The rides a big hit among all those who got to experience it this weekend.

“Anytime we have an opportunity to do things together and make memories it’s pretty awesome,” says Klauer.

“I do love it sharing it with people,” says Feyen.

Feyen and the dogs will be back at Bubolz Nature Preserve next weekend, but all of the sessions have already sold out.