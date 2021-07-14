GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Weather cancels Farmers’ Market On Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Farmer’s Market on Broadway announced they are canceling July 14’s farmers market due to the expected weather.

According to their Facebook page, Farmers’ Market on Broadway has decided to cancel the market after careful consideration. The forecasted weather is anticipating to have heavy rain and high winds.

Safety played a major part in the decision to cancel the market.

“Safety is one of our top priorities in the Broadway District,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events for On Broadway, Inc.

