Weather causes blood supply to reach ‘concerning’ levels, Community Blood Center asks for donations

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Community Blood Center (CBC) is the sole provider to nearly 30 hospitals in Wisconsin, and is asking community members to make a donation.

The CBC reports a 25% decline in the blood supply and says that blood types O negative and O positive are especially needed at this time.

The recent winter weather issues are said to be the reason the blood supply has reached these concerning levels.

According to the CBC, they are sole provider of all blood, platelets and plasma to nearly 30 hospitals in Northeast and Northcentral Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

“Blood has a short shelf life and must be replaced constantly. It’s essential to life, and it’s critical for us to ensure we can recover from the challenges of the winter weather and replenish the blood supply,” says Kristine Belanger, Chief Operations Officer and Vice President of Operations, The Community Blood Center.

Healthy and eligible individuals can schedule an appointment at their website or by calling (800) 280-4102.

CBC has donor centers in Appleton, Oshkosh, Little Chute and Woodruff and donation opportunities at various drives throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan

Type O negative blood is the universal donor and can be safely transfused to any patient, with any blood type. Type O positive is the most common blood type, accounting for 39% of the population.