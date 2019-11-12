Weather, road conditions factor in car v. bus crash, all students safe

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) — No students were injured after a 16-year old Beaver Dam teenager reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a school bus Tuesday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Noblick Road in Beaver Dam at around 8 a.m.

Officials say 10 Prairie View Elementary students were on the bus, but none reported injuries at the scene.

Photo courtesy of Dodge County Sheriff

An initial investigation indicates the car, driven by the Beaver Dam teen, lost control on a snow- and ice-covered road, crossed into the oncoming lane, and struck the school bus, which was operated by Gary Davidson of Beaver Dam.

The bus driver reported no injuries to himself. All 10 students were transported to the school on a replacement bus.

Upon arrival at the school, all students were evaluated by the nursing staff. Some of the children then reported experiencing some injuries consistent with bumps and scrapes. All parents were contacted and all students went to class after being evaluated.

Weather/road conditions were a factor in the crash, according to the Sheriff.