Weather service confirms at least 4 tornadoes in Wisconsin

Jefferson County residents inspect damage at Dahnert Park, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Concord, Wis., following an overnight storm. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least four tornadoes caused widespread damage in Wisconsin and contributed to at least one death.

The State Patrol says 29-year-old Quinn Boehning was killed after crashing into a fallen tree and power line near the town of Ripon about 6 a.m. Thursday.

The severe weather began Wednesday evening in northwestern Wisconsin and pushed south and east with the last tornado warning expiring around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service says at least four tornadoes touched down in Jefferson and Waukesha counties early Thursday.