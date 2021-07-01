Weather service warns of Lake Michigan swimming danger

Local News

Dan O’Conor, the “Great Lake Jumper,” makes his 365th leap into Lake Michigan, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Chicago’s Montrose Point. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anyone planning on taking a dip into Lake Michigan this week might want to reconsider, as dangerous conditions are in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has warned against swimming in Lake Michigan this week because of dangerous conditions in the forecast.

The weather service says strong winds, threatening currents and waves of 3 to 6 feet are expected.

Forecasters say Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties have a high swim risk from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says 14 people have drowned so far this year in Lake Michigan, the most among the Great Lakes.

