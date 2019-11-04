Webster Ave. scheduled to reopen this afternoon between Radisson and University

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A construction project that has been a headache for Green Bay commuters all summer long appears to be coming to a close.

A stretch of Webster Avenue is finally ready to be reopened to traffic and face the harsh reality of winter weather. Drivers will notice a few new upgrades as they drive down Webster, including more lanes to accommodate more traffic.

The $13 million road project started last fall, spanning two construction seasons to complete. The project, funded by the Federal Highway Administration and City of Green Bay, has seen upgrades to underground public utilities along with the roadway. As part of the project, 24 homes were purchased and removed to widen the road- which will accommodate bikes and pedestrians.

Additionally, the railroad crossing near Eastman Avenue was given an upgrade. There’s also been work to transform Webster into a four-lane divided boulevard between University and Klaus Street, which started last fall. The plan is to make the old road a new gateway to the downtown area.

Webster Ave. will be formally re-opened this afternoon at 2:30, with remarks made by Mayor Genrich.