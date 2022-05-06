KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley Metro police are searching for the owners of two wedding bands that were found in Kimberly.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, on Friday afternoon, a pair of wedding rings were turned into the department.

These rings were reportedly found in the Village of Kimberly. A photo of the rings can be found below:

In an attempt to prevent these rings from falling into the hands- or fingers- of anyone other than their true owners, police are requiring that anyone who claims the rings also identify the personalized inscription on the inside of each band.

If these rings look familiar to you, you are asked to call the FVMPD at (920)788-7505.