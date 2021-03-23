Wedding industry sees a boost as canceled 2020 events reschedule for 2021

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — At Tiffani’s Bridal, brides are making up for lost time.

“We are really busy,” Owner Tiffani Ebben said. “We’re seeing a really great number of weddings this year.”

Due to the coronaviurus, the boutique is open by appointment only.

Still, they’re seeing brides come in who chose to postpone their weddings because of the pandemic.

“They just didn’t want that cloud over their weddings,” Ebben explained, “so they postponed to this year, and then on top of that, we have all of our couples who got engaged over the holidays that are planning their normal weddings for this year.”

2021 is looking like a big year for weddings, but the impact of the coronavirus is still apparent.

“They’re not having a huge, extravagant wedding like normal,” Ebben said, “so their budgets for the dress is going up a little bit, the budgets for their honeymoons are going up a little bit.”

The Grand Meridian Banquet Hall is also experiencing a high call volume.

“If our bookings are any indication, this will be a busy summer, we haven’t seen the cancellations and rescheduling that we did last year,” Sue Lamers, Event Coordinator and General Manager told Local 5. “We’re seeing more requests for smaller weddings than we had in the past.”

The venue can accommodate up to 600 guests.

200 to 250 was previously their average attendance for a wedding.

Recent bookings have been much smaller.

“I think it’ll take us a good year, year and a half to see the comfort level to schedule those really large weddings,” Lamers said.

It’s been a year since those cancellations started, and they’re not out of the woods yet.

“Our industry has taken a huge hit,” Lamers said. “The general feeling out there in our industry is things are starting to open us and we are hopeful about that.”

It’s a relief felt across the wedding industry.

“People are still a little cautious,” Ebben said. “They’re still a little wary, again we still have things going on, but a lot of people are just really excited to get married.”