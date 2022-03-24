KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was able to be reunited with her wedding ring nearly a decade after losing it while working at the former Shopko in Kiel.

The Kiel Police Department posted on their Facebook page that while people were doing some renovation work at the former Shopko building on Hwy 67, they found a wedding ring. The ring was turned over to the police department.

At the time, officials believed that the owner of the ring was a former Shopko employee.

Shortly later, the Kiel Police Department provided an update saying that they returned the ring to its owner. The woman described the ring and told authorities that she lost it back in 2015 while working at Shopko.

Photo courtesy of the Kiel Police Department

She said that she thought the ring was lost forever. It was also mentioned that the ring was not insured, so having it returned was incredible.

The Kiel Police Department thanked all of the Shopko employees who helped tracked down the ring’s owner. Local 5 will update this story if any additional details are released.