ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A bomb threat remains under investigation after Escanaba Area Public Schools went into a soft lockdown on Wednesday.

According to Escanaba Public Safety (EPS), Delta County Central Dispatch received a call at 9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19 from a person claiming a bomb may have been planted at Escanaba High School.

EPS responded following the call and worked with school officials to decide to institute the soft lockdown. Bomb dogs from Michigan State Police and Delta Force Security were brought in to search the area schools, and officers were placed in each of the area schools for the remainder of the school day.

The dogs and officers searched the schools but did not locate any suspicious items or any suspicious individuals after reviewing video surveillance.

The source of the threat remains under investigation. EPS says detectives have worked with Delta County Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in an attempt to locate the suspect.

EPS thanks the Delta County Central Dispatch, Network Communications Center, ATF, FBI, Michigan State Police, Delta Force Security, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the Delta County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance following the threat.