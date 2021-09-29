Wednesday’s Farmers’ Market on Broadway final one of 2021 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wednesday is the last day that local residents can attend the Farmers’ Market on Broadway for the 2021 season.

As the temperatures get colder and winter inches closer and closer, Green Bay’s farmers market will host its final market for the season. The last Farmers’ Market on Broadway will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“It’s hard to believe that the market season on Broadway is already coming to a close,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events with On Broadway, Inc.

In addition to the multiple vendors, Age of Fable will perform on the Main Stage and Bob Balsley will perform on the North Stage.

The season for 2022 was also released, as The Farmers’ Market on Broadway will run from May 25 to Sept. 28 in 2022.

More information can be found on their website.