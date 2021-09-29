GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Wednesday’s Farmers’ Market on Broadway final one of 2021 season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wednesday is the last day that local residents can attend the Farmers’ Market on Broadway for the 2021 season.

As the temperatures get colder and winter inches closer and closer, Green Bay’s farmers market will host its final market for the season. The last Farmers’ Market on Broadway will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“It’s hard to believe that the market season on Broadway is already coming to a close,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events with On Broadway, Inc.

In addition to the multiple vendors, Age of Fable will perform on the Main Stage and Bob Balsley will perform on the North Stage.

The season for 2022 was also released, as The Farmers’ Market on Broadway will run from May 25 to Sept. 28 in 2022.

More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Previewing Packers versus Steelers

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Locker Room: Jarrett Bush on approaching season as a player

Locker Room: Breaking down the thrilling win versus San Fran

What's to Eat: Boudin Bakery

Inside Skinny: 'SoCal Packer Backers' bringing Green Bay fans together