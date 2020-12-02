Week 2 of food distribution partnership between Green Bay School District and Feeding America; demand still higher than supply

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Wednesday, week 2 of the partnership between Green Bay Area School District and Feeding America East Wisconsin got off to an earlier start. Families started receiving boxed foods at 9 a.m. at both Edison Middle School and Green Bay West High School. “We started earlier this morning, in order to keep the line moving,” said Lynette Kiehnau, Director of Food Service for the District. Hundreds of cars passed through the parking lot of West High, with a different traffic pattern aimed at keeping the overflow off of Shawano Ave. “We have to give a shout out to the Green Bay Police Department, who is assisting us this morning with traffic control,” said Kiehnau.

By 10:30 a.m. both locations ran out of the boxes that we filled with protein and other items. One thousand boxes were split between the West and Eastsides of Green Bay, and by the end of week two, it is clear that is simply not enough as the needs continue to grow. “We will be asking Feeding America for a second truck in order to meet the needs of the community that we serve,” said Kiehnau. All families who were in line after the boxes had run out, were given a bag containing a breakfast, lunch, and dinner that included snacks and milk. Feeding America says that they are willing to accommodate as needed. “We are monitoring the needs, and if we need to move additional resources to the Green Bay area, we will do so,” said Patti Habeck, President and CEO of Feeding America East Wisconsin.

“This is a really great program for our community. It is helping a lot of people, including myself and family, “said Vicky Fair, Green Bay resident. Fair arrived to West High School, shortly before noon and found that they distribution truck and volunteers had left for the day. It is recommended that you arrive early, and monitor the Green Bay Area School District’s website https://www.gbaps.org/news/what_s_new/farm_to_family_meal_distribution for updated information regarding the farm to family program which will take place next Wednesday.