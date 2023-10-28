GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay volleyball team helped officials with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s raise over $15,000 to fight the disease at its annual ‘Attacking Alzheimer’s’ Game.’

This year organizers said they focused on honoring caregivers. UW-Green Bay head volleyball coach Abbey Sutherland recently lost her mother to the disease and has been instrumental in making this event happen each year.

The Phoenix beat Oral Roberts three sets to one.

There was also an event at the Automobile Gallery in Green Bay that raised money for the ‘Alzheimer’s Association.’ Organizers said they raise the money with casino games and raffle baskets and that many of the people who helped to organized the ‘Attacking Alzheimer’s Game’ also helped organize this event.

According to the ‘Alzheimer’s Association’, 120,000 people aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in Wisconsin and there are approximately 191,000 people statewide who care for these Wisconsinites battling the disease.

For more information on the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ click here.