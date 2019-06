Weekend road closures for 43rd Annual Bellin Run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The 43rd annual Bellin Run is Saturday, June 8th and that means there will be several road closures in the area starting Friday, June 7th.

Road Closures for Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

Clay Street: from Porlier Street to Eliza Street

from Porlier Street to Eliza Street Porlier Street: from Clay Street to Roosevelt Street

from Clay Street to Roosevelt Street Eliza Street: from Clay Street to Roosevelt Street

from Clay Street to Roosevelt Street Roosevelt Street: from Porlier Street to Eliza Street

Road Closures for Saturday starting at 4 a.m.:

4-9 a.m .: East Mason Street (eastbound) from Webster Avenue to Clay Street

.: East Mason Street (eastbound) from Webster Avenue to Clay Street 4 a.m.-noon : Clay Street from East Mason Street to Eliza Street

: Clay Street from East Mason Street to Eliza Street 4 a.m.-noon : Porlier Street from Webster Avenue to Roosevelt Street

: Porlier Street from Webster Avenue to Roosevelt Street 4 a.m.-noon : Eliza Street from Webster Avenue to Roosevelt Street

: Eliza Street from Webster Avenue to Roosevelt Street 4 a.m.-noon : Webster Avenue from East Mason Street to Porlier Street

: Webster Avenue from East Mason Street to Porlier Street 7:45-10 a.m .: Webster Avenue from Porlier Street to Greene Avenue

.: Webster Avenue from Porlier Street to Greene Avenue 8-9:45 a.m .: Greene Avenue from Webster Avenue to East River Drive

.: Greene Avenue from Webster Avenue to East River Drive 8-10:15 a.m .: East River Drive from Greene Avenue to St. Joseph Street

.: East River Drive from Greene Avenue to St. Joseph Street 8-10:15 a.m .: St. Joseph Street from East River Drive to Libal Street

.: St. Joseph Street from East River Drive to Libal Street 8-10:30 a.m. : Libal Street and Baird Street from St. Joseph Street to Garland Street

: Libal Street and Baird Street from St. Joseph Street to Garland Street 8-10:30 a.m. : Garland Street from Baird Street to Irwin Avenue

: Garland Street from Baird Street to Irwin Avenue 8-10:30 a.m. : Irwin Avenue from Garland Street to Hastings Street

: Irwin Avenue from Garland Street to Hastings Street 8-10:45 a.m. : Hastings Street from Baird Street to S. Clay Street

: Hastings Street from Baird Street to S. Clay Street 8-11 a.m.: S. Clay Street from Hastings Street to Eliza Street

For patients needing access to Bellin Hospital, there will also be detours:

From the west on Mason Street: Take the Monroe Street/Downtown exit, turn right on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to access the emergency rooms.

Take the Monroe Street/Downtown exit, turn right on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to access the emergency rooms. From the east on Mason Street: Take the Monroe Street/Downtown exit, turn left on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to access the emergency rooms.

Take the Monroe Street/Downtown exit, turn left on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to access the emergency rooms. From the north on Webster Avenue: Turn right on Chicago Street, left on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to access the emergency rooms.

Turn right on Chicago Street, left on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to access the emergency rooms. From the south: Go north on Riverside Drive/Hwy. 57/Monroe, then turn right on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to access the emergency rooms.

Emergency room access to both Bellin and St. Vincent hospitals will not be hindered during the road race and related events.

You can find more information on race-day shuttle services here.