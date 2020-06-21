FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Weekend storm leaves damage, produces water spout

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOX CITIES, Wis. ( WFRV ) – It only took a matter of minutes for Troy Pomplun’s Father’s Day plans to change.

“It was probably all of about fifteen to twenty minues and it was here and gone.” says Pomplun, an Omro resident.

With help from his neighbors, Troy has been clearing debris from the tree which narrowly missed surrounding homes and has stood on the property for over twenty five years.

“I’ve been trying to save it for the past five, six, seven years and I knew it was dying anyways,” says Pomplun, “I thought about calling someone to tear it down but Mother Nature took care of it for us I guess.”

The storm, which hit the Omro area late afternoon on Saturday, also damaged buildings and snapped large trees in the downtown area.

Weather spotters for the National Weather Service would also record a funnel cloud along Skeleton Bridge Road and Highway 45.

The same system would go on to produce a waterspout over Lake Winnebago.

Lexi Gordon says she and the staff at TJ’s Harbor Restaurant in the Town of Black Wolf received notifications on their phones that a severe storm was on the way.

When they went outside to check the skies, Lexi was surprised to find a clear view of a water spout that had formed over Lake Winnebago.

Gordon was able to snap a photo of the water spout from the restaurant’s shoreline.

“I think if I were to see it again I would keep it at that distance,” says Gordon, “I dont’ think I would want to be any closer.”

The storms initial rating from the National Weather Service was an EF-0 with winds between 65-85 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"