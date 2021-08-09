Weekend tornado in southwestern Wisconsin destroys, damages buildings

FILE – In this March 10, 2021, file photo, a woman strolls along the beach under rain clouds in Seal Beach, Calif. Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, that concludes the situation in the region is worsening. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (AP) — Residents of Grant County are cleaning up debris after a tornado touched down near Boscobel destroying or damaging homes and farm outbuildings.

Initial damage assessments by fire departments in the area indicate six homes were destroyed, five had major damage and ten had minor damage from the storm that hit Saturday night.

As for barns and sheds, 11 outbuildings were destroyed, ten received major damage and two had minor damage.

Grant County Emergency Management says no injuries have been reported, and no residents have requested shelter.

The US National Weather Service in La Crosse said that preliminary max peak winds placed it as an EF-3 tornado.