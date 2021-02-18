FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Weis Museum reopening with new exhibit for visitors

Local News

Museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Visitors of the Weis Museum can now take a trip through time.

The ‘Animals Through Time’ exhibit has now reopened as of early February. After being closed for most of the pandemic, the museum is now ready to welcome back guests with its new exhibit.

Fossils from all over the world are included with some dating back as far as the ice age!

“This exhibit was all done in house and it took us about nine months to put together,” says Dr. Joseph Fredrickson, Director of Weis Earth Science Museum. “Everything that you see here, we built by hand. When you come in, it’s going to look fairly new in a lot of ways but also familiar.”

The Weis Earth Science Museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required of visitors and guests.

The museum is also only accepting donations at this time due to their gift shop being closed.

You can find more information online right here.

