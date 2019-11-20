Welding sparks believed to be cause of Green Bay garage fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Metro Fire Department says a garage fire Tuesday evening was caused by welding sparks has resulted in an estimated $45,000 in damage.

According to GBMFD, units were dispatched for a report of a vehicle fire in a garage in the 300 block of 10th Street just before 5 p.m. While en route, dispatch notified crews that a vehicle had exploded in the garage.

Upon arrival, crews reportedly found a large two-stall detached mechanics garage with heavy fire from one stall. A vehicle and a tractor in the stall were fully involved in the fire, according to officials.

The fire was quickly knocked down and GBMFD reports there was heavy damage to one stall and content with some extension to the adjoining stall.

The owner reportedly told officials he was welding when sparks apparently caught unknown material on fire. He tried to extinguish the fire with extinguishers but was unsuccessful.

No one was injured in this fire.