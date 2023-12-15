GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman was arrested after a delivery driver could hear a woman yelling for help, prompting a welfare check from officers who found the woman’s mother being kept in filthy conditions.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, an officer with the Green Bay Police Department responded to a welfare call at a home on Vroman Street on December 13.

The welfare check came after a delivery driver reportedly heard a woman yelling for help, and for the police, from inside the home.

When the officer arrived at the home, 38-year-old Elizabeth Drake was seen standing on the porch. When asked about the yelling, Drake told the officer that it was her mother and that she “always yells for help due to wanting to go to the hospital.”

The criminal complaint notes that when the officer walked into the home, he immediately noticed a strong odor of animal, garbage, urine, and feces. It was also noted that there was hardly a path to walk due to the amount of garbage on the floor.

Authorities were able to remove the mother from the home and take her to a hospital. The mother told officers that about a year ago she had broken her leg and that Drake was supposed to take care of her and move her since she can’t on her own.

The criminal complaint states that Drake told officers that her mom chose to live in those types of conditions even though her mom couldn’t take care of herself. Drake also allegedly told officers that she ignores her mom’s cries for help due to it ‘bugging her’ and stopping her from being able to do what she wants, which typically meant being on her computer.

Drake made her initial court appearance on December 14 on a charge of Intentionally Subject an Individual at Risk to Abuse – Cause Bodily Harm, a Class H Felony. If convicted, Drake faces a sentence of up to 6 years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Court records show that Drake signed a signature bond of $5,000 during Thursday’s court appearance and was ordered to have no contact with her mother. Her next court appearance is scheduled for January 3, 2024.