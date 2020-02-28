‘We’ll draw your pet’: Wisconsin Humane Society fundraiser surpasses expectations, raises more than $12K

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – More than $12,000 was raised for the Wisconsin Humane Society through a fundraiser in which staff and volunteers would draw your pet for a $15 donation to the Humane Society.

“The catch? We’re a whole lot better at caring for animals than we are at drawing them 🤷,” the Humane Society said in their original Facebook post on Tuesday. By Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., the Humane Society posted that submissions had closed due to an “overwhelmingly amazing response.”

The Humane Society says their artists are working hard to produce the masterpieces, but it may take a few days.

“Thank you all so much for your outpouring of support for the animals!”

