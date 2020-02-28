MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – More than $12,000 was raised for the Wisconsin Humane Society through a fundraiser in which staff and volunteers would draw your pet for a $15 donation to the Humane Society.
“The catch? We’re a whole lot better at caring for animals than we are at drawing them 🤷,” the Humane Society said in their original Facebook post on Tuesday. By Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., the Humane Society posted that submissions had closed due to an “overwhelmingly amazing response.”
The Humane Society says their artists are working hard to produce the masterpieces, but it may take a few days.
“Thank you all so much for your outpouring of support for the animals!”
Interested in adopting an animal from the Wisconsin Humane Society? Visit their website by clicking here or check out the WFRV Local 5 Pet Saver page – every Monday and Friday, we feature a pet available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society – Green Bay Campus!
LATEST STORIES
- ‘We’ll draw your pet’: Wisconsin Humane Society fundraiser surpasses expectations, raises more than $12K
- Multiple fire departments respond to Town of Franklin house fire
- Green Bay Packers announce price increase for 2020 season
- African American Icons: Green Bay West’s Jerry Overstreet
- Fox Cities P.A.C. welcomes 400,000th student at ArtsPower’s production