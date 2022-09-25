WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release.

Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer in April 2021 after a number of witnesses described Ring as a well-known source of methamphetamine in the Wausau area.

In June and July 2021, Ring sold over 50 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two separate occasions.

The release states that when Ring was arrested in August 2021, he had a backpack containing over 300 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a smoking device.

During Ring’s sentencing, the Judge stated a significant sentence was warranted because of Ring’s lengthy criminal history and the amount of methamphetamine he distributed. Judge Conley also noted that Ring was under supervision for prior Wisconsin methamphetamine convictions at the time he committed the offenses in this case.

The investigation into Ring was conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Wausau Police Department, and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.