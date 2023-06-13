ADDISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin arrested two men from Florida who may be associated with the ‘Felony Lane Gang’ after allegedly breaking into numerous cars at a park.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the two men from Fort Lauderdale are also believed to be involved in similar thefts at a church in Dodge County earlier in the day.

In addition, evidence also shows that the two men had been in the Denver, Colorado area only two days before, potentially committing similar thefts.

The suspects had multiple credit cards and identifications belonging to victims from across the United States. The arrests came after a deputy saw that their car matched a vague description of a possible suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop because of illegal window tint.

A few days prior, the Germantown Police Department arrested two women from Texas who also had ties to Fort Lauderdale and were wanted by numerous agencies across southeast Wisconsin.

Authorities say they have seen a drastic increase in automobile break-ins over the past several months. A similar trend has reportedly played out nationwide and is often attributed to the organized crime gang based out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, known as the ‘Felony Lane Gang.’

Named for their frequent use of the farthest bank lane in the drive-through as a mechanic to avoid detection, the ‘Felony Lane Gang’ is a well-organized, rank structured criminal enterprise who have been known to recruit individuals that travel across the country committing smash-and-grab thefts while being managed and surveilled by higher ranking members.

The smash-and-grabs target cash, checks, and other personal identifying cards, which allow them to make fraudulent financial transactions and take on the identity of the crime victims.

Although authorities are working diligently, there are several factors that make these cases particularly challenging for investigators.

Investigators say that there are typically multiple crews that work in an area and only stay for a short period of time, making identification and locating difficult. The significant number of victims and fraudulent transactions require a substantial follow-up to obtain all necessary evidence.

“The bottom line is that these cases are much bigger than simple petty thefts,” said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. “They are highly organized groups responsible for committing felonies across the entire nation and require significant investigative resources and coordination from multiple agencies to be properly investigated.”

Back in 2019, there was suspected Felony Lane Gang activity in Brown County after two women were arrested for attempting to cash a fraudulent check.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this if any more information is released.