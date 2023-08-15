STELLA, Wis. (WFRV) – A town in northern Wisconsin is dealing with PFAS contamination and multiple state agencies are working on a response.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it is continuing to work with the Town of Stella where private wells have reportedly been impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS was first detected in a private well in Stella in 2022.

The detection reportedly was part of a voluntary sampling program. Both the DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) have reportedly been working together to better understand the extent of the contamination.

Officials say that the DNR has offered private well sampling to over 110 full-time residences and two summer camps. The DNR has reportedly sampled 98 private wells and an additional 16 residents sampled independently.

Those results were reportedly given to the DNR.

The DHS, in cooperation with the DNR, has issued well-specific drinking water advisories for 47 residences due to elevated levels of PFAS. The DNR is reportedly continuing to explore possible contamination sources to help stop ongoing or future impacts in the region.

More information about the FPFAS contamination in the Town of Stella can be found on the DNR’s website.