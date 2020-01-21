Wendy’s, Fazoli’s franchisee, violates child labor laws, 40 Wisconsin locations included in investigation

(WFRV) – A number of Wendy’s and Fazoli’s restaurants in Wisconsin are among a total of 99 locations found to have violated federal child labor requirements, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.
Manna Inc. – a Louisville, Kentucky-based franchisee of Wendy’s and Fazoli’s restaurants – in nine states will now pay $157,114 for violating the requirements.
According to officials, Manna Inc. allowed 14- and 15-year-old employees to work outside the legally approved hours and for more hours than allowed by law.
Investigators found a total of 40 Wisconsin locations violated the requirements including restaurants in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Appleton, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, and Manitowoc.
“Child labor laws exist to ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health and well-being or educational opportunities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils, in Louisville, Kentucky. “We encourage all employers to review their employment obligations and to contact the Wage and Hour Division for compliance assistance.”
For more information on these violations, visit the U.S. Department of Labor website.