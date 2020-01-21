Wendy’s, Fazoli’s franchisee, violates child labor laws, 40 Wisconsin locations included in investigation

The Wendy’s sign is seen outside their restaurant in Bowie, Maryland on May 9, 2017. An American teenager has broken the world record for the most retweets, in a crusade to win a year’s supply of his favorite food: chicken nuggets.Beating out TV stars Ellen Degeneres and Kim Kardashian, and leaving former US president Barack Obama in the slow lane, 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson started his Twitter challenge on April 5 when he asked the Wendy’s fast food chain how many retweets he would need to receive a year’s supply of nuggets for free.And the web responded. On May 9, 2017, his message had been retweeted more than 3.4 million times, beating the record that Degeneres racked up at the 2014 Oscars, when she posted a selfie with a gaggle of film stars that included Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) – A number of Wendy’s and Fazoli’s restaurants in Wisconsin are among a total of 99 locations found to have violated federal child labor requirements, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.

Manna Inc. – a Louisville, Kentucky-based franchisee of Wendy’s and Fazoli’s restaurants – in nine states will now pay $157,114 for violating the requirements.

According to officials, Manna Inc. allowed 14- and 15-year-old employees to work outside the legally approved hours and for more hours than allowed by law.

Investigators found a total of 40 Wisconsin locations violated the requirements including restaurants in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Appleton, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, and Manitowoc.

“Child labor laws exist to ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health and well-being or educational opportunities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils, in Louisville, Kentucky. “We encourage all employers to review their employment obligations and to contact the Wage and Hour Division for compliance assistance.”

For more information on these violations, visit the U.S. Department of Labor website.