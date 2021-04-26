‘We’re all due for a celebration’: Dates set for Paperfest 2021, centennial celebration

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Paperfest is making the move to Memorial Park in Combined Locks to help celebrate the Village of Combined Locks’ Centennial on July 15-18.

According to officials, after Paperfest was postponed in 2020, it is back for 2021 with a performance by the Eli Young Band. The event will be at Memorial Park in Combined Locks and run from July 15-18.

“Host a Centennial or host a Centennial plus one, either way we’re all due for a celebration. This is an important time in the history of the Village of Combined Locks, and it deserves to be celebrated,” says Racquel Shampo-Giese, Village of Combined Locks Administrator.

The event will help celebrate the 100 years of history for the Village of Combined Locks.

The four day event will be free and will have the usual Paperfest events and extras including:

Fireworks

Parade

Historical trolley tours

“Paperfest is happy to join forces with the Village of Combined Locks on this special event. Mark your calendars for a historically good time,” says Paperfest Director, Matthew Boots.

The Eli Young Band will perform a free concert on Friday, July 16. The concert was originally planned for the 2020 event but was postponed due to the pandemic.

In 2020, Paperfest hosted a three-day drive-in concert and helped raise proceeds for local non-profits and civic organizations. Officials say, over $880,000 has been donated by Paperfest since 1989.

The live music lineup will be announced in the coming weeks on Paperfest’s Facebook page. More information can be found on Paperfest’s website.