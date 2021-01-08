“We’re All In” aides COVID-19 relief, close to 55k small Wis. businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) has announced the impact of a 2020 pandemic relief grant program.

The We’re All In grant program gave direct-aide to almost 55,000 state small businesses affected by COVID-19.

According to a release, the program gave approximately $240 million in relief last year, the largest program for small businesses in WEDC history.

“We have seen economic impacts from COVID-19 that are very uneven. Some businesses are suffering a great deal while others have seen less impact,” says Peter Barca, DOR Secretary.

Funded by the federal CARES Act, organizers say the We’re All In grants were awarded to Wisconsin small businesses in three phases throughout the first year of the pandemic.

Starting in the summer, Phase 1 distributed $65 million to more than 26,000 businesses around the state.

In the fall, Phase 2 provided $130 million to more than 26,000 businesses.

Due to greater demand and limited resources, organizers say Phase 2 grants were targeted toward industries hit hardest by the pandemic, as well as diverse businesses, and businesses that had not received Phase 1 grants.

In late fall, Phase 3, We’re All in For Restaurants, was specifically targeted at food, beverage, and amusement businesses with annual revenues between $1 million and $7 million, with each qualified business receiving $20,000.

“We aren’t out of the woods just yet, and it is vital that we continue to support our local businesses and their employees to help them get through these tough times,” says Gov. Evers.

The DOR and the WEDC have posted a searchable online database of recipients and the amounts they received.

Additionally, there is an online interactive data visualization map of the state of Wisconsin which highlights where businesses are located, and what industries received the grants.