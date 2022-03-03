GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The horrific details in a homicide investigation in the 800 Block of Stony Brook Lane on Green Bay’s west side have been made public in a criminal complaint. 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is facing multiple charges related to a 25-year-old Green Bay man that was found dead.

Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives were at the home for hours, going over evidence, which can take a toll on their mental health. “There’s no way for anybody to work a case like this, and not have it impact you,” said Chief Chris Davis.

Davis sat down with Local 5’s Eric Richards on Thursday and did not go into specifics about the case, but did say the mental health of department employees is taken seriously. “We as an organization offer people many resources, certainly much more than we did when I first got into this line of work,” he said.

The resources come in the form of an outside team of counselors, that can be contacted for confidential consultations. “It’s completely anonymous, the sessions are not made to the public. The department doesn’t need to even know that you’ve sought help,” said Davis.

Court documents reveal Schabusiness was on probation for a separate case. Davis was asked if the current judicial system is working. “When it comes to pretrial release and some of those issues, that’s a growing conversation in public safety right now,” he said. Davis continues, “I think it’s one of those cases that is not as simple as we want to make it out to be.”

When an incident happens, you might notice the police department will release little to no details on it. Davis says the reason is, they do not want to damage their investigation. “The police in the criminal justice system are really the most visible part of this system. There are a whole bunch of people down stream in that system, who are relying on us not to make their work harder, especially the prosecutors,” he said. There also might be certain orders in place from the court, which could bar some information from being released.

“We’re all obviously impacted by this tragic event, but there’s more to Green Bay than this one incident,” said Davis.

The court has set a $2 million cash bond and no contact with the victim’s family. Schabusiness is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.