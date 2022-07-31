BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Engines revved in Brillion on Sunday as several cars made a pit stop at the 4th annual Green Bay Classics and Vendor Show.

Three and a half acres of land were reportedly lined with all types of cars and for just $10 residents were able to check them all out.

And what’s an event without a little friendly competition? During the car show, the top cars were handed door prizes.

“We’re all welcoming. If you brought a Toyota Corolla in here and if you wanted to show it off, I’m 100% behind you. I’m 100% non-judgmental,” shared event organizer, Jordan Cappaert.

Cappaert says moving forward he plans to host the event every year during the last weekend in July.