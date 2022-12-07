OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department is honoring members of its agency in a distinct way. The department revealed its Wall of Honor to show appreciation for first responders.

“You know it is that time of the year where we all celebrate the grace and blessings that we have for our family and for the things that we are grateful for. In the fire service, we are grateful for those that came before us and taught us the science and art of firefighting,” said Drew Jaeger, Battalion Chief of Oshkosh Fire Department.

The Oshkosh Fire Department’s Wall of Honor highlights past and active veterans and those who served during 9/11.

“We are also honoring the firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11 and the three firefighters from our department who perished in the line of duty,” said Jaeger.

Jaeger says acknowledging the department’s past will better prepare first responders for the future.

“By having those firefighters on the wall and our department members knowing their story, it’s the intention that we learn from those and don’t repeat those type of circumstances that led to their demise,” stated jaeger.

Jaeger says the community built the wall and is thankful for those who donated.

“We had several businesses that donated either materials and signs for the wall or made financial contributions. As well as many Veterans’ groups in the area that two of one we asked for their support, and they often gave beyond what we asked to make sure that the elements of the wall were a really fitting tribute to the veterans,” stated Jaeger.

The wall is located at Fire Station 15 in Oshkosh.