We’re lovin’ it! McDonald’s to increase hourly wages

(WFRV) – The home of the Big Mac made some BIG revelations earlier this month and it goes without saying- We’re lovin’ it!

On May 13, McDonald’s announced that it will be raising its hourly wages for more than 36,500 employees at McDonald’s-owned restaurants by an average of 10 percent over the next several months.

The pay increase, which has already begun, will include shifting the entry-level range for the crew to at least $11 to $17 an hour and the starting range for shift managers to at least $15 to $20 an hour based on the restaurant location.

However, this hourly wage increase is only the beginning. McDonald’s also confirmed that as the summer months are fast approaching its restaurants are looking to hire 10,000 new employees over the next few months.

“Our first value is taking care of our people, and today we are rewarding our hardworking employees in McDonald-owned restaurants for serving our communities,” said Joe Erlinger, President McDonald’s USA. “These actions further our commitment to offering one of the leading pay and benefits packages in the industry.”