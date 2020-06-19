“We’re not looking for trouble..”Local DACA recipient reacts as high court blocks the end of the program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Trump Administration’s plan to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program allows undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country illegally as children to remain in the United States.

At Casa Alba Melanie Hispanic Resource Center in Green Bay, there is cautious excitement over the legal victory. “I know that there are some major corporations that employ DACA recipients and they themselves said that they would be at a loss if they lost those employees,” said Sister Melanie of Casa Alba. The Green Bay Center, specializes in assisting DACA and other immigrants here locally. Sister Melanie told Local Five, “We will continue working with them. They are called Dreamers, but actually the DREAM application goes back many years. There was a bill before Congress, that would have given them a path towards residency and citizenship. What is given to the recipients now is just a two year permit to work and to drive.”

20-year-old Jose Del Rio is a DACA recipient who arrived to the United States from Mexico with his parents at the age of 2. He says that he want to fulfill his dream of becoming a Police Officer. Under the current laws in Wisconsin, he is unable to make that dream a reality. “You come here to America to educate yourself and continue on. My dream is to become a Police Officer. Unfortunately right now I am unable to do that. There is a law in Wisconsin that prohibits me from becoming an Officer,” said Jose. He is currently working on getting legislation drafted that would change that law for him and anyone else that is not a citizen that wants to enter Law Enforcement in the state.

Chief Justice John Roberts said in his opinion that the Trump Administration did not properly consider the consequences of dismantling DACA so abruptly. In 2017, President Trump ordered the end to the program, without another program set in place. Trump took to Twitter with reaction, “Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me? As President of the United States, I am asking for a legal solution on DACA, not a political one, consistent with the rule of law. The Supreme Court is not willing to give us one, so now we have to start this process all over again.”

The legal fight over DACA is not over, but those who support immigration reform hope the High Court’s decision will lead the U.S. in the right direction. When asked if he is in the process of becoming a U.S. citizen, Jose Del Rio said, “Unfortunately I am not. There is no other way currently. One of the ways I’ve heard is to marry someone, but I’m not going to marry someone just for the citizenship.”