“We’re on the cusp of an artistic explosion”: Attendees participate in Gallery Nite on Cedar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Communities were able to come together for a free, family-friendly event featuring art displays, interactive demonstrations, vendor booths, and more on Thursday.

According to a release, Green Bay, WI Olde Main Street Inc., NWTC Artisan & Business Center, and The Art Garage joined to bring Gallery Nite on Cedar to life.

Did you see it? This one-day event was held on Sept. 9 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the 1400 block of Cedar Street between The Art Garage and the NWTC Artisan & Business Center.

“We are excited to offer attendees the opportunity to contribute to our community art project that will be displayed in the Arts District for all to see and take pride in their work and creativity,” says Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. and Olde Main Street, Inc.

Community partner, SAGE, oversaw the community art project “Art/Culture” that allowed attendees to be a part of the hands-on experience.

Everyone was able to learn cultural context and basic principles of art as visual artist Chue Lor-San and Mexican folk ballad artist Jose “Hoppy” Ortega put their joint efforts together.

“So not only is Green Bay an artistic community, but I really believe we’re on the cusp of an artistic explosion. And the way we can really capitalize on that is by identifying our local artists,” says Stacey Burkhart, SAGE President.

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

The night also premiered a new project called “Depiction,” which is a portable gallery of artwork by 18 local artists alongside their biographies.

“Providing them with viable opportunities to showcase their work, to show the community what they’re made of, to engage the community in an immersive experience such as this one – and then – to just keep it going,” says Burkhart.

“There really is a large art scene here in Green Bay and in fact, the Olde Main District is known as the Arts District. And with the galleries that we have, and all the different venues that we have for the arts, and all different types of art – we really want to focus on all the different artists and artistry that we have in this district,” explains Events Manager Alissa Cotter, Downtown Green Bay and Olde Main St.

Visitors were also able to try a variety of food from Tones Food Trailer, Batter Up Bake Shop, and Captain’s Walk Winery while listening to music by Jamie Fletcher and Nick Gonnering.