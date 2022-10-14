GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A key non-profit organization in Green Bay that helps with homeownership preparation celebrated a major milestone on Thursday.

NeighborWorks Green Bay hosted its 40th Annual Celebration at the Riverside Ballroom which brought together partners, donors, supporters, and the community to celebrate the accomplishments the group made over the past year.

The non-profit has served Green Bay neighborhoods and the broader community with homeownership preparation services, down payment and closing cost assistance lending, community-interest real estate development, and other services.

“We’ve been serving homebuyers and homeowners in the Greater Green Bay area for a long time and we’ve helped thousands of families purchase homes and we’re celebrating a little of that tonight with the volunteers, board members, and business partners that have helped us get there,” said President and CEO of NeighborWorks Green Bay, Noel Halvorsen.

Although the organization has achieved a long list of accomplishments throughout the past year, Halvorsen said putting people through the program is a prominent realization.

“The fact that we’re a go-to organization for people who are aspiring to achieve the American Dream of homeownership, they come through our homebuyer preparation classes and they work with our counselors one-on-one to find a path forward so they can be a homeowner and a permanent part in our community, we’re really proud of that.”

For more information about NeighborWorks Green Bay, you can visit the non-profit’s website through the link provided.