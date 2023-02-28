GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 4 buses belonging to the nonprofit Aspiro caught fire early Tuesday morning, the organization is looking for help in paying for the damages and finding new transportation services for their clients.

“We’re shocked and devastated. They are a significant part of what we do,” Vice President of Development Nicole Hoffmann says.

Aspiro provides people with disabilities the resources necessary to get a job, volunteer, and ultimately better their lives. Because the organization uses the buses on a daily basis, the fire will have a major impact on their operations.

Hoffmann says, “We use the minibusses to transport clients that we serve to either their workplace, community outings, or volunteer spots. We use them every day, so it’s a significant loss to our operations.”

Without proper transportation, Aspiro will rely heavily on the help of the community and other organizations to make up for what they lost.

“We’re certainly going to have to change the way we operate for a while. We are getting calls from individuals and other agencies that are able to help in the short term, so we’re thankful for their support as well,” Hoffmann says.

Aspiro is also fundraising to help repay the cost of damages. If you are interested in helping, click here.