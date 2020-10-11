Wesley Heating & Cooling donates free furnace to Green Bay family

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One Green Bay family will be feeling the love this winter as they stay cozy in their home thanks to their new free furnace that was donated by Lennox and Wesley Heating & Cooling.

Dave Seilski of Wesley Heating & Cooling shares, “We donated a furnace to the house and also all the employees are donating their labor today coming in on their own time to help with the install and Wesley Heating & Cooling will help with any extra parts needed for the install, we pick up the cost, so not a cost whatsoever to the homeowner.”

The company also donated an air conditioner to the family for when it heats up this summer.

For the last 10 years and through their Feel The Love program, the company has installed heating or cooling equipment at no cost to help local residents facing physical, mental or social disabilities, financial challenges, and or job loss.

