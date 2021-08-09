West De Pere Comprehensive Plan survey underway, virtual meeting to follow

DE PERE, Wis.(WFRV)- There is movement on a project in West De Pere connected to the city’s comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 2004. “Now we are doing a ten-year update for the future of the city for the entire city,” said Dan Lindstrom, Development Services Director for De Pere.

De Pere is the second-largest community in Brown County and has had plans to revitalize the area. “In 20017 and 2018 the city underwent a master planning project for the east side of Downtown, which was then called The Cultural District Master Plan,” said Lindstrom. City Officials say the community input on the project is vital in the process to move forward.

“As part of this project, the city is working with Smith Group Consulting to understand not only the comprehensive plan for the city but also to create a master plan vision for the west side of our Downtown,” said Lindstrom. The online survey will be ongoing with the first topic is parking Downtown.

“Parking is an important issue for any Downtown and we’re no different,” said James Boyd, mayor of De Pere. Boyd says community input is important. “We’re trying to solicit feedback from residents and businesses to get some understanding on what they think of the parking in Downtown De Pere,” said Boyd.

A meeting will be held in September and will be an opportunity for the community to tune in for the latest on the West De Pere leg of the project. Because of COVID protocols, the meeting will be held virtually. There is an interactive map that shows the results of the surveys completed so far. To view that, click here.