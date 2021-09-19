West De Pere Intermediate School hosts dedication ceremony

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students in De Pere now have more space to learn and that calls for a celebration.

With the construction of the West De Pere Intermediate School now complete, the school, located on

901 South Ninth Street, opened up its doors for a dedication ceremony and open house.

The ceremony, held on Saturday, welcomed the community to stop in and see all of the new and exciting changes. Scott Marsden, principal at West De Pere Intermediate School shared with Local 5 that the new space has a lot to offer.

“The building is a very modern design, lots of flexible learning areas, opening areas. Kids can learn in different styles of seating, different types of classrooms- it’s a really great environment for kids to learn,” shared Principal Marsden.

The new intermediate school consists of a two-story library, classroom neighborhoods off the “main street” halls, STEM learning areas, learning stairs, small group instruction areas allowing for hands-on instruction, and a large cafeteria.

The building originally opened on September 1, but school officials say they wanted to host the open house a few weeks later so the kids could make the building really feel like a school.