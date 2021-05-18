GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

West De Pere School District announces masks will be optional starting June 4

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The West De Pere Board of Education met regarding the COVID-19 protocols and have made an update.

According to an email to parents, beginning June 4, masking will be optional for all people in the School District of West De Pere. They will however continue social distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and disinfection and contact tracing/quarantine process in collaboration with the health department.

They also mention that masking is required on all public forms of transportations, like buses which are under the CDC order.

Processes and procedures for the Fall of 2021 will be made in August and further information regarding their summer programming will be made available from the school district’s Summer School Director.

