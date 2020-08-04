West De Pere school district releases reopening plan

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The School District of West De Pere has released its back-to-school plan for the fall of 2020.

The current plan, according to the School District, is to give all students from grades 4K-12 the option to return to school five days a week, with safety precautions and mitigation strategies in place.

A remote learning option will be available for those who choose it, and officials say they “will be nimble in our ability to move among 3 scenarios based on evolving health data and guidelines.

Those three scenarios include all students attending in-person classes, a blended model of in-person and virtual learning, and entirely remote learning.

The School District of West De Pere says it has taken many steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus, including plexiglass barriers in offices, isolation rooms for students or staff with COVID-19 symptoms, increased cleaning and sanitation, and the cancelation of all field trips for the timebeing.

Face coverings will also be required for staff and students in all grades. Mask breaks may occur when social distancing is possible and during activities like eating, drinking, and physical activity.

Many other school districts in the area, including Green Bay, Appleton, and De Pere, have also released their intended plans for the 2020-21 school year.

The School Board is scheduled to meet on August 17 to decide on a final option.

Here’s a look at the most recent plan:

Latest Stories