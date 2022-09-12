GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Students attending West High School are climbing bleachers to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

“This really does help me more than, let’s say, like learning about this in class. Having an actual event happening so that we know and understand a little bit more what’s going on,” said West High School student Alisa Lee.

Students gathered in the school’s gym to climb for victims of /911 on Monday, Sept. 12. Eleventh grader Suabnag Kong says climbing gives her an opportunity to learn about the importance of the date.

“We weren’t born yet so we don’t understand, so those moments where those teachers give us a five-minute talk on how it’s so important, and why we’re doing this makes us really reflect like, we’re doing this for a reason not just for assembly or just any reason. It is for us to remember our history,” explained Kong.

Gym teacher Autumn Dickie has taught at school for over two decades and says students are always eager to pay their respects. “Events like this where the kids show up early, they’re decorating, handing out milk, participating, getting other students involved so these kids at west are amazing,” said Dickie.

This is the school’s 12th year participating in the climb.