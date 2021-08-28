GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Westbound lane on Main St. in Green Bay reopens

SATURDAY 8/28/2021 4:29 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The westbound lane on the 1000 block Main Street in Green Bay has reopened after a rollover accident on Saturday afternoon.

Original Story: Westbound lane on Main Street in Green Bay blocked due to crash

SATURDAY 8/28/2021 3:51 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The westbound lane on the 1000 block Main Street in Green Bay is temporarily blocked after a rollover accident.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, they are currently working to clear a rollover accident that happened on Saturday afternoon on Main Street. The westbound lane of traffic is being temporarily blocked as a result of the incident. However, officials say they don’t expect the lane closure to last long.

No further information is available at this time. Local 5 will continue to update the story as it progresses.

Neil Seering's Adversity