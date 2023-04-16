GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the closure of the WIS 172 ramp to southbound I-41 due to pavement reconstruction.

The long-term closure of the WIS 172/I-41 system-to-system interchange ramp closure will begin on Monday, April 17 as part of the WIS 172 Project in Brown County.

Officials say the westbound ramp will close early Monday morning and will remain closed for 35 days.

A signed detour will direct traffic to northbound I-41 and exit at the Lombardi Avenue interchange and use the southbound I-41 on-ramp at the Lombardi interchange to rejoin southbound I-41.

This is a resurfacing-level project with numerous structure and ramp improvements between the airport and I-41. Work is also taking place on WIS 172 between I-41 and I-43.

More information about the WIS 172 Project can be found here.