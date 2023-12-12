GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has revealed the identity of the 45-year-old man who was taken into custody during a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Western Avenue on Saturday.

Owen Backus’ mugshot. (Brown County Jail)

According to officers, the suspect is identified as Owen Backus, 45, from Green Bay. The victim, a 30-year-old Green Bay man, is not going to be identified at this time per the request of the family.

Details of the autopsy are also being withheld pending the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-267279.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 News will continue to follow this case as it progresses.