GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has identified the 30-year-old man who was found dead at a residence on the 1700 block of Western Avenue.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the victim was identified as Michael Hubbard from Green Bay.

Hubbard was found dead on Saturday, December 9, at the residence of Owen Backus, a 45-year-old Green Bay man who was charged with Hubbard’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.