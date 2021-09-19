Western median U-turn of the WIS 29/County VV RCUT permanently closes Sept. 20

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announced Friday that the western median U-turn of the WIS 29/County VV RCUT (formally J-turn) in the Village of Hobart and Howard will permanently close to vehicles on September 20.

WisDOT says this was a planned closure as part of the WIS 29/County VV Interchange Project. The project will reportedly include the construction of a new diamond interchange at County VV, work at WIS 29 and County U, and local road realignment.

Travelers should expect the following traffic impacts starting Monday:

The western median U-turn of the WIS 29/County VV RCUT (J-turn) will close on Sept. 20 and will remain closed permanently. DETOUR: Traffic to proceed westbound to the WIS 32 on/off-ramps and use the WIS 29/WIS 32 ramps to turn around and access eastbound WIS 29.

The eastern median U-turn of the WIS 29/County VV RCUT and median left turn lanes at County VV will remain open.

For detailed WIS 29/County VV Project construction information, staging, traffic impacts, maps, and displays, visit the project website.