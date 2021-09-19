GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Western median U-turn of the WIS 29/County VV RCUT permanently closes Sept. 20

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announced Friday that the western median U-turn of the WIS 29/County VV RCUT (formally J-turn) in the Village of Hobart and Howard will permanently close to vehicles on September 20.

WisDOT says this was a planned closure as part of the WIS 29/County VV Interchange Project. The project will reportedly include the construction of a new diamond interchange at County VV, work at WIS 29 and County U, and local road realignment.

Travelers should expect the following traffic impacts starting Monday:

  • The western median U-turn of the WIS 29/County VV RCUT (J-turn) will close on Sept. 20 and will remain closed permanently.
    • DETOUR: Traffic to proceed westbound to the WIS 32 on/off-ramps and use the WIS 29/WIS 32 ramps to turn around and access eastbound WIS 29.
  • The eastern median U-turn of the WIS 29/County VV RCUT and median left turn lanes at County VV will remain open.

For detailed WIS 29/County VV Project construction information, staging, traffic impacts, maps, and displays, visit the project website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS SPORTS XTRA: Luxemburg-Casco wins big over Denmark

HS Sports Xtra: De Pere stuns Bay Port again; West De Pere rolls

High School Volleyball: Notre Dame, Freedom win key conference games

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Challenges

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Time to Get Social